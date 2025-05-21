Police captain accused of assaulting singer

Singer Suchart Makmanee sustains a brain haemorrhage, fractured eye socket and other critical injuries. (Photos: เที่ยงวันทันเหตุการณ์ Facebook)

A Bangkok police officer known as "Captain Pom" has been transferred to allow a full investigation into the allegation he and others assaulted a singer at a city restaurant earlier this month.

Pol Maj Gen Khomsit Rangsai, chief of Division 9, signed the order early Wednesday morning, appointing a fact-finding panel to investigate the May 3 incident at a restaurant on Bang Bon 3 Road in Bangkok.

The officer in question, Pol Lt Jakrapan "Captain Pom" Yuyuen, is a deputy inspector of the Bang Bon police station's investigation unit.

The incident drew public interest after being reported by online media and television.

The victim, Suchart Makmanee, 56, suffered a brain haemorrhage, fractured eye socket and other critical injuries.

He was allegedly attacked by Pol Lt Jakrapan and his associates. The case is with Bang Bon police.

The committee has been instructed to conduct the inquiry in accordance with police regulations and submit its findings for further action. If the investigation reveals additional disciplinary breaches or implicates other officers, the committee must report its conclusions within seven days.

The panel is also tasked with monitoring the progress of the criminal investigation to ensure it is conducted lawfully and efficiently. A summary of the case, including legal opinions, must be submitted to the public prosecutor within three days of the investigation’s conclusion.