Indian suspects flee after compatriot's body found on Koh Samet

Listen to this article

Koh Samet, Rayong province. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Two Indian men suspected of murdering a compatriot and dumping his body in the sea off Koh Samet in Rayong province last week have fled Thailand, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified only as Khammam, a 49-year-old programmer, was found wedged between rocks at Ao Som on May 16. His head was wrapped in a black plastic bag, sealed with a luggage strap. According to forensic investigators, he had been dead for two to three days.

A native of Andhra Pradesh, Khammam was married to a Lao national and was well known in India's design and tech circles.

Police said Khammam checked into a resort on Koh Samet on May 12. On May 14, he was seen buying three black plastic bags from a convenience store before heading towards the cliffs near Ao Som, about one kilometre from his accommodation.

On the same day, two tall Indian men reportedly hired a taxi from Pattaya in Chon Buri to Ban Phe in Rayong, then chartered a speedboat to the island around 4pm, instructing the taxi to wait for their return at 8pm.

CCTV footage from the resort showed Khammam leaving with a plastic bag before disappearing. Additional footage from the pier captured both suspects meeting him on the island at 6.15pm — the last time he was seen alive. Fishermen later found his body floating near the rocks on May 16.

Some belongings, including his mobile phone, were missing.

Investigators believe the phone may hold important clues and are working with experts to trace its signal, recover data from messaging applications and translate messages for further examination.

Immigration authorities confirmed the suspects have left Thailand.

Police are now verifying their destination and preparing arrest warrants for premeditated murder and concealment of a corpse.

Extradition proceedings are underway to bring the suspects back to Thailand for prosecution.