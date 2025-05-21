Heavy rain forecast for much of Thailand

Photo: Vung Nguyen

Widespread heavy rain is forecast across Thailand from May 23-27 with the risk of flash flooding from rising waterways and forest runoff in some areas.

The Meteorological Department said on Wednesday the southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to strengthen. It will be reinforced by a monsoon trough forecast to move across upper Thailand and the upper South, leading to increased rainfall nationwide.

People in low-lying areas, near foothills or along natural waterways, are advised to prepare for flash floods and runoff, particularly in areas with a history of flooding. Travellers should avoid areas experiencing heavy thunderstorms and roads prone to inundation.

Farmers are advised to protect crops and livestock, particularly fruit trees, against storm damage and prolonged wet conditions.

The Andaman Sea will experience rougher conditions with waves expected to reach 1–2 metres and possibly exceeding 2 metres during storms.

A small boat warning is in effect.

The department said people plan their travel and daily activities carefully and monitor official forecasts.