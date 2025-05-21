Rocker Sek Loso loses final appeal, begins prison sentence

Seksan Sookpimay, aka Sek Loso. (Photo: Sek Loso Facebook)

Rock singer Seksan Sookpimay, known as “Sek Loso”, has lost his final appeal, sentenced by the Supreme Court to two years, 12 months and 20 days in prison without suspension.

The court's decision was handed down on Tuesday, May 20.

The charges include obstructing officers in the line of duty, drug use and illegal possession of a firearm. He was immediately taken into custody and transferred to Min Buri Remand Prison.

A Corrections Department spokesman confirmed on Wednesday that Seksan, 50, was in five-day quarantine as part of Covid-19 precautions for new inmates.

His physical health was said to be stable. He had adjusted well to his new circumstances and was cooperative, but continued to require medication for a pre-existing medical condition.

After completing quarantine, the founder, lead singer and guitarist of Loso will be transferred to a separate zone for inmates awaiting trial and further processing, the spokesman said.

The Court of First Instance ruled on this case on Oct 25, 2018. The charges included illegal possession of a firearm, resisting law enforcement officers while threatening them with a weapon, drug use and an additional charge of assaulting his partner. The combined sentence was two years and 21 months in prison, with no suspension.

On May 7, 2020, the Court of Appeal revised the verdict. It reclassified the firearm charge to "possession of a firearm legally registered to someone else," and combined it with the other charges upheld by the lower court.

The total sentence became one year and another 15 months in prison, plus an additional one year and three months previously suspended. The total sentence was two years and 18 months, again with no suspension.

Seksan took the case to the Supreme Court and was released on bail of 600,000 baht.

On May 20, the Supreme Court passed final judgement, sentencing him to two years, 12 months and 20 days in prison. He was immediately taken into custody to begin his sentence.