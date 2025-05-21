94 free-roaming iguanas caught in Lop Buri

A green reptile is held upside down during an operation conducted by wildlife officials on Khao Phraya Doen Dong Mountain in Phatthana Nikhom district, Lop Buri. (Photos: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

LOP BURI — Wildlife officials captured 94 free-roaming iguanas last week following a drive to control their population on Khao Phraya Doen Dong Mountain in Phatthana Nikhom district, after villagers reported damage to crops.

Villagers had complained about the arboreal lizards harming their crops since late 2023, Autthapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said on Wednesday.

The effort was launched under the direction of Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on to address the spread of iguanas on the mountain, Mr Autthapol said.

Funded by the 2025 fiscal year budget, the work includes research on the species' invasion, its impacts and control methods, said Sadudee Punpugdee, director of the Wild Fauna and Flora Protection Division.

The division reported that a recent inspection of 32 sites found a total of 310 iguanas — 113 males, 152 females and 45 young with unidentified genders — indicating rapid spread.

Between May 13 and 17, 94 iguanas — 53 males, 30 females 11 unidentified — were captured in three villages.

All will be taken to the Foreign Wildlife Conservation (Northeast) in Nong Khai province for care, Mr Sadudee added.

The alien species is classified by the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning as protected but invasive animals, known to have established in other countries, he added.