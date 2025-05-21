Pickup rushing child to hospital hits median, one dead

Listen to this article

Rescuers examine the front of the pickup truck that struck a median on the Pathum–Lat Lum Kaeo Road early Wednesday. A 4-year-old boy was thrown from vehicle and killed, and six other people injured. (Photos: FM91 Trafficpro)

A four-year-old boy was killed and six others injured when a pickup truck rushing a two-year-old child to hospital lost control and crashed into a median strip on a dark, curved road in Pathum Thani early Wednesday.

The accident occurred at around 1am on the Pathum–Lat Lum Kaeo Road, opposite the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation offices. Police and rescue teams arrived to find a white pickup truck severely damaged. The four-year-old boy was found dead about 50 metres from the vehicle, while the two-year-old was critically injured. Five adults also sustained injuries.

The driver, 26-year-old Phat Sinsunthorn, said he was transporting the toddler — who had fallen from a building — and his family from Sam Khok to Pathum Thani Hospital. The vehicle, carrying seven people, lost control on a dark curve, overturned and both children were thrown out. The four-year-old died at the scene, while the toddler was revived with CPR and rushed to hospital along with the other injured passengers.

Local residents said the area has long suffered from poor lighting and frequent accidents. Despite repeated complaints to authorities, no action has been taken. They are calling for urgent improvements to prevent further tragedies.

Police from the Mueang Pathum Thani station and forensic officers from the Ministry of Justice are investigating the crash. They are reviewing nearby CCTV footage and will question the driver and other passengers to determine the exact cause.