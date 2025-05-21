School teacher fired after posing nude wearing Batman mask

Listen to this article

The man in a Batman mask is seen posing nude at a well-known school in Uthai Thani province. (Screenshot via Gun Jom Palang Facebook)

A male teacher in Uthai Thani province was dismissed for posing nude at his school while wearing only a Batman mask, according to the Education Ministry.

Siripong Angkhasakulkiat, spokesperson for the ministry, said on Wednesday that the teacher, whose name was withheld, was expelled following a decision by the Teacher Civil Service and Educational Personnel Commission.

The commission determined that his actions severely frightened students. As a result, the Office of the Basic Education Commission awarded salary increases to two teachers who reported his behaviour for protecting their students, said Mr Siripong.

The decision came after a fair investigation over two months, he added.

The teacher, who reportedly taught mathematics, made headlines for posting inappropriate videos of himself at the well-known school.

The video clips showed a man in a khaki uniform who undressed in a classroom. He wore only a mask, with a chain around his neck and an object hanging from his genitals. He videotaped himself in a school corridor and along a roadside pavement while pretending to urinate like a dog.