Korat man arrested for years-long sexual abuse of girl

Victim was granddaughter of former close friend of the suspect

(Photo: Pavena Foundation for Children and Women)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - A 56-year-old man has been arrested for the repeated rape of a young girl over the span of three years, after her grandfather, a former close friend of the suspect, sought help from a child welfare foundation.

The case first came to public attention on April 30, when a 53-year-old man from Nakhon Ratchasima filed a complaint with the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women via its Facebook page. He reported that his 10-year-old granddaughter had been sexually assaulted by a man identified only as “Song”.

According to the grandfather, Mr Song was once treated like a family member. He frequently played with the girl, bought her sweets and even gave her a mobile phone. The family believed he was simply fond of children.

The grandfather alleged that the abuse began when the girl was just seven years old and continued until as recently as April 4 this year. The girl was reportedly threatened with death if she told anyone.

The latest incident reportedly took place in a cassava field near the family home. The girl returned home with severe abdominal pain so she confided in a neighbour, prompting the grandfather to take action.

(Photo: Pavena Foundation for Children and Women)

The girl’s mother died of Covid-19 two years ago, leaving her in the care of her grandparents. Her father passed away earlier this month.

Seeking justice, the grandfather contacted the Pavena Foundation. The foundation coordinated with Pol Col Thitiphat Arunwetwanich, superintendent of the Hin Dat police station, who arranged for the child to be questioned on May 6.

Police, aware of the family’s financial hardship, provided a cash donation of 1,000 baht. Officials from the Nakhon Ratchasima shelter for children and families later visited the home to offer psychological support.

(Photo: Pavena Foundation for Children and Women)

On May 20, the foundation reported that investigators had secured a court warrant to arrest Mr Song on multiple charges. He was taken into custody at his home and reportedly confessed during questioning.

Police opposed bail during the investigation and subsequently sought court approval to detain him further, again objecting to bail.