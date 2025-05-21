Coach driver ‘used tourist’s card to withdraw B280,000’

Listen to this article

Police arrest the suspect with stolen cash at his house in Muang district of Surat Thani on Tuesday. (Photo: Immigration police)

SURAT THANI - A coach driver has been arrested in this southern province on charges of stealing the credit card of a Romanian tourist and using it to withdraw a total of 280,000 baht from ATMs.

Channarong Boonjui, 34, was arrested at his house in tambon Talad of Muang district on Tuesday with the stolen cash and the clothing he wore during the crime, said Pol Lt Gen Panumat Boonyalak, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau.

Romanian visitor Cristina Banaga told police in Phuket that she had lost her credit card while travelling from from Koh Phangan in Surat Thani to Phuket. She later found that the card had been used to withdraw money and she asked her bank to cancel it.

Detectives discovered that Mr Channarong had made 14 withdrawals using the card at ATMs in Muang district of Surat Thani.

The suspect reportedly told police that he found the card attached with a passcode on his tour bus and later tried to use it to withdraw cash.

After the first successful try, he continued using it, police said.