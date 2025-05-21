Foreigners caught selling street food in Khao San area

A Turkish man is arrested in the Khao San area, Bangkok, for working illegally, selling ice cream, on Wednesday. (Police photo)

Eight foreigners, a Turk and seven Myanmar nationals, have been caught illegally selling street food on bustling Khao San and nearby Rambuttri roads in Bangkok.

The targeted operation was conducted jointly by officers from Immigration Division 1 and Chanasongkram police station.

It was part of a clamp down on foreigners working illegally in Bangkok’s key tourist districts. Officials focused on businesses and vendors suspected of violating immigration and labour laws, and in particular activities linked to human trafficking and the exploitation of foreign labour.

They found foreigners actively selling food on the street or operating storefronts, with stalls selling rotis, kebabs, ice cream, fruit juice and similar goods.

Among those apprehended were seven Myanmar nationals. Four of them had no passports and officials believed they were illegal migrants. They were charged with either unlawful entry or working without a permit.

The others had previously received special permission to stay under a cabinet resolution. However, they failed to renew their work permit equivalents, resulting in charges of overstaying.

The arrested Turkish man, named only as "Mr Muhammed", was operating a popular Turkish ice cream stand known for its playful atmosphere. He was on a tourist visa and was also charged with working illegally.

All eight individuals were taken into custody and handed over to the relevant authorities for legal proceedings.

Immigration authorities have reiterated their commitment to regular inspections across Bangkok to prevent illegal employment and to ensure compliance with immigration regulations.