Job Expo next month to feature 600,000 openings

Listen to this article

Students attend a job fair, organised by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok on May 10, 2025. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Ministry of Labour will hold a major job fair next month in Bangkok offering more than 600,000 positions for all age groups in a move to promote employment for all and to prepare the country’s workforce for the future.

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said Job Expo Thailand 2025 would take place from June 6-8 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center and will feature 500,000 domestic job opportunities and another 100,000 positions abroad.

The event, which also features activities to enhance workers’ skills and inspire people to explore new opportunities, is expected to attract more than 80,000 visitors, he said.

Mr Phiphat said the workforce faces multiple challenges ranging from shrinking numbers due to the low birth rate and a growing ageing population, as well as technology disruption such as the increasing use of artificial intelligence to replace certain jobs.

Worse, more than 60% of workers lack skills required by businesses and addressing this issue is the government’s priority, he said.

“The upcoming job expo is part of the the government’s efforts to create better job opportunities for all age groups, to promote income security and improve people’s quality of life,” he said.

Mr Phiphat said the ministry and the Social Security Office have set aside a budget of 20 billion baht to help improve liquidity for businesses. Each business is eligible to apply for loans of up to 50 million baht for investments that will create new jobs.

Another fund worth 100 billion baht has also been allocated for a soft loan programme for workers insured under the Social Security Act who want to start their own businesses to make extra income, he said. Each worker can apply for loans of between 100,000 and 300,000 baht.

Somchai Morakotsriwan, director of the Department of Employment, said more than 170 recruitment agencies would be taking part in the Job Expo.

There is also a designated zone for the elderly and people with disabilities where they can seek a consultant and find work that suits them, as well as activities to inspire those looking to start their own businesses, he said.

Mr Somchai said those who cannot attend the event can inquire about employment opportunities through the “Thai Mee Ngan Tham” and “Khon Tham Ngan” applications.