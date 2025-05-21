Phu Kradueng cable car ‘to be ready by 2027’

Listen to this article

Tourists watch the sunrise from the Pha Nok Aen viewpoint at Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei province of northeastern Thailand. (Photo: Phu Kradueng National Park)

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports insists there will be a cable car operating at Phu Kradueng National Park by 2027 — more than four decades after it was first proposed.

Ministry officials also say the cable car will have a maximum capacity of 5,000 people per day, as set by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, to limit impact on the environment.

The cable car project has been debated by the government and conservationists for more than four decades, with the latter concerned the economic gains would not compensate for the impact on nature from an uptick in visitors.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said the long-delayed project would be completed during his term, as it has passed the hearing process involving several stakeholders.

A budget of 28 million baht has been approved to study and design the project, but the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Dasta) expects to spend only 25.4 million for this phase, said Mr Sorawong.

He said the route of 4.5 kilometres is projected to have 32 cars carrying eight passengers each.

According to the time frame laid out by Dasta, the cable car design and environmental impact assessment report should be completed by March 2026, then submitted to the National Environmental Board and the cabinet for approval.

Construction is scheduled to start in August 2026, with the cost estimated at 1 billion baht. Construction is set to be completed in 2027.

Mr Sorawong said the project would not disrupt the existing walking path, instead offering an option for tourists with various physical conditions.

With the cable car, travellers can take a one-day trip to Phu Kradueng without staying overnight, which would reduce the burden on the park’s management, he said.

Phu Kradueng, in the northeastern province of Loei, registers 60,000 to 70,000 visitors annually, but the number is expected to increase after the cable car is opened, said Mr Sorawong.

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, director-general of Dasta, said the quota for daily visitors should remain at 5,000 to prevent overtourism and protect the environment.

Dasta chairman Titipong Khiewpaisal said the tourism area at the top of the plateau is strictly controlled by the Department of National Parks, with 9-10 housing units plus available space to accommodate 3,200 tents.

The entrance area at the foothill is managed by Dasta, developed into spaces for tourism centres and commercial spaces.

Mr Titipong said the cable car might not be open year-round, as part of the national park policy to close parks during certain months to allow the environment to recover.