ACT calls for expanded tower collapse probe

Bigwigs need to feel heat too, it says

Excavators are deployed at the collapsed State Audit Office building in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on April 5. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

More than 50 days after the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building, the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand (ACT) has demanded an expansion of the investigation to include those in positions of power who may have enabled or approved decisions leading to the tragedy.

Mana Nimitmongkol, ACT secretary-general, said the collapse on March 28 was not only a deadly disaster that claimed about 100 lives, but also a monumental loss of public assets -- over 2 billion baht in taxpayers' money.

"Worse still, it has shattered public confidence in the safety and transparency of state construction projects," he said.

Although 17 suspects have been apprehended, Mr Mana warned the investigation must not stop at contractors or operational staff.

"The probe must extend to those who made key decisions -- budget approvers, project inspectors, and anyone who facilitated or benefited from actions that led to the collapse," he said.

"Issuing a few arrest warrants does not mean the full truth has come to light. No agencies have yet clarified how responsibilities are being divided among the Royal Thai Police, the Department of Special Investigation [DSI], Department of Public Works, and the Ministry of Industry."

The ACT has called on the prime minister to urgently appoint a government representative with full authority to coordinate with state agencies and regularly update the public with transparent findings, exposing those behind the scenes and expediting legal action.

He said the ACT also wants the government to have clear preventive measures to avoid similar disasters, audit all state construction projects, and hold those who neglect safety accountable.

The organisation also urged authorities to locate a foreign financier believed to have links to the main culprits behind the collapse of the SAO building.

Authorities like the DSI and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) should use money-laundering laws to trace those individuals' financial transactions over the past 3–4 years, while the Revenue Department should audit their tax records, it said.

"If the government continues to ignore this crisis, fails to update the public, and delays prosecuting those responsible, the ACT will work with civil society to release its findings and intensify pressure on all fronts. Silence is complicity," Mr Mana said.