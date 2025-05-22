118 tonnes of illegal e-waste seized in Chon Buri

The Ministry of Industry has seized 118 tonnes of illegally imported electronic waste (e-waste) from a company based in the free zone of Chon Buri province.

The seizure came after Industry Minister Akanat Promphan ordered an inspection of six containers belonging to MHC Group Free Zone Co Ltd at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri following a tip-off about illegal e-waste imports.

“The authorities uncovered 118 tonnes of cargo in the containers, which was declared as mixed metal scrap from the United States,” he said.

However, they found printed circuit boards, which are considered hazardous e-waste under the Basel Convention and dangerous chemical waste under Thai law, among the scrap.

The Department of Industrial Works has ordered the waste be returned to the country of origin within 30 days, and the Customs Department is proceeding with legal action against the offenders.

Further investigations at the company’s facility in the free zone in tambon Nong Erun of Ban Bung district revealed four warehouses and another two under construction, used for the storage of cargo before they are exported to the US and various factory products, including aluminium parts and plastic moulding, Mr Akanat said.

While factory licences were issued for three of these warehouses early last year, officials discovered unauthorised machinery expansion in one warehouse while the other three were found to be operating without any renewed licences. Authorities have ordered them shut down, and legal proceedings are under way.

The seizure operation was a joint effort between the Industry Ministry’s Sud Soi team, the Department of Industrial Works, the Customs Department, the Pollution Control Department, Ecological Alert and Recovery-Thailand (Earth) and the Chon Buri governor, Mr Akanat said.