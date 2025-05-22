Hospital says temple holding back

Yaem Inkrungkao, then abbot of Wat Rai Khing, surrenders to police on May 15. (Photo supplied)

Mettapracharak Hospital says it has not received any donations or financial support from Wat Rai Khing for more than three years, despite the presence of donation boxes at the temple collecting funds for the hospital.

Investigators examining Wat Rai Khing's finances in recent days uncovered 53 bank accounts, including two opened in the name of the Mettapracharak Foundation, intended to collect money for medical equipment and support the hospital.

The hospital was founded by Phra Ubali Kunoopamajarn, a late former abbot of Wat Rai Khing, in 1989, and has been a vital healthcare provider for people living in Nakhon Pathom, said a police source. However, hospital officials told police the temple had ceased all financial support in 2021. This comes amid concerns that funds collected through donation boxes have not reached the hospital.

An initial audit showed the two foundation accounts contain just over one million baht, a modest sum given the temple's visitor numbers. Authorities are requesting full transaction histories from banks to investigate whether these funds were used appropriately or misused.

Historically, Mettapracharak Hospital regularly received funding via the foundation for scholarships, medical training, and equipment. But support declined sharply in 2021 and stopped altogether over the last three years.

In response, the hospital set up a new foundation and bank account to receive public donations directly. With approval from the temple committee, a new donation box was installed, managed solely by hospital staff. Despite this, the original donation boxes linked to the former foundation and labelled for medical equipment, remain in place, said the source.

Further investigations revealed additional accounts under the name of Phra Thamma Wachiranuwat, the former abbot now known as Yaem Inkrungkao who is in custody, and suspicious transactions plus more than one million baht. Police are interviewing witnesses and those involved but have not yet asked for any arrest warrants. They noted that temple accounting was previously transparent, but became complicated after Yaem became abbot in 2008.

There are also unconfirmed claims the former abbot received money from other monks in exchange for promotions as he also served as the governor of Ecclesiastical Region 14. This could lead to a further investigation if evidence emerges.