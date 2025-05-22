Fund lures Thai dropouts back to school

The Equitable Education Fund (EEF) is ramping up efforts to bring at least 55,000 students who have dropped out of school back into education through flexible learning models in the 2025 academic year.

EEF assistant manager, Pattanapong Sukmadan, said the initiative aims to ensure education is accessible “anywhere, with income and accreditation”, offering tailored learning experiences to suit individual needs and local contexts.

Speaking at the start of the new term, he said that more than 1,000 dropouts have already resumed their education via mobile schools and community-based learning centres, which will help them to complete primary education up to Matthayom 3 (Grade 9) as required by Thai law. Many of these children had left school due to complex issues such as health problems, poverty, family circumstances, or logistical barriers, he said.

Under the “Thailand Zero Dropout” policy, flexible education — recognised under the National Education Act 1999 — includes 13 models of learning, such as on-the-job training, home-based study, and community-supported education. These approaches are designed to help young people continue learning in alternative settings, from rice fields and barber shops to local farms and cultural venues.

As of this year, more than 880,000 children remain outside the formal education system, down from 1.02 million in the 2024 academic year. “To address this issue sustainably, education must be adapted to real life and livelihoods,” Mr Pattanapong said.

The flexible learning network is supported by a broad coalition of partners, including the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec), community organisations, businesses, and local authorities. Private sector partners range from fast food chains and e-commerce platforms to entertainment groups and organic farms.

Students such as Waranyaporn Wanta, 18, are already seeing the benefits. Currently studying Thai traditional performances under a flexible learning programme, she applies academic subjects to her real-world role as a performer — learning mathematics through stage measurements and social studies via cultural exploration.

Likewise, Kattikorn Thongnarin, a mobile school student and aspiring barber, learns core curriculum subjects through vocational activities. For example, he calculates shop expenses in maths and explores hair design in art class. “Mobile school gave me purpose,” he said. “It helped me change from a troubled youth into someone responsible, both in my learning and my work.”