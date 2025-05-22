50 test positive for drugs at Chon Buri birthday party

Partygoers who tested positive for drugs wait to be processed at the Bang Lamung police station in Chon Buri following a police raid on a villa in Bang Lamung early Thursday. (Photo: Chon Buri police)

CHON BURI - Fifty partygoers, including some youths aged below 18, tested positive for drugs when police raided a birthday party in Bang Lamung district of this tourist province in the early hours of Thursday.

Investigators from Chon Buri provincial police and the Bang Lamung station raided a pool villa where a party was being held in tambon Nong Pla Lai at about 3am, said Pol Col Passakorn Phaijit, investigation chief at Chon Buri police office.

The raid followed a complaint from a local resident about a large gathering of young people suspected of drug use.

Upon arrival, police found more than 10 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles parked outside. Inside, dozens of young partygoers were seen drinking, dancing and allegedly consuming drugs.

The officers said 55 people — 26 men and 29 women — were at the party. Eleven were under 18, including two who were only 15 years old.

A search of the premises uncovered a significant quantity of narcotics, including ketamine and other substances. Drugs were found discarded or hidden in various locations, such as behind televisions and beside beds. Sachets of drug residue were also scattered across tables and floors.

During questioning, partygoers told police that the event was held to celebrate the birthday of a man identified only as Phitsanu, 21, alias “Sod Pattaya”. He had rented the villa to host the party as many of his friends were under 20 and barred from entering venues where alcohol is served.

All of the partygoers were asked to undergo urine tests and 50 of them tested positive for drug use.

Those who tested positive and those who admitted to be the owners of the drugs were taken to the Bang Lamung police station for legal action.