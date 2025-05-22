Aid ordered for air passengers in need of help

Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa tries out a wheelchair ramp at Roi Et Airport in Roi Et province in May last year. (Photo: Ministry of Social Development and Human Security)

Facilities for people with disabilities and others in need of help at airports and on airplanes must be provided from May 30 onwards to ensure fair access to air transport, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

Passengers covered by the directive include people with impaired hearing, movement and communication as well as those with temporary injuries and elderly people, said ACM Manat Chavanaprayoon, the CAAT director-general

“This is to provide the people with equal access to air transport and elevate the standard of air transport services in Thailand to meet the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization,” he said.

People in need of special help should inform the parties concerned of their requirements in advance so that facilities or services can be prepared beforehand. These include wheelchairs and devices to help people board and get off planes.