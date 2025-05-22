Russian high on cannabis jumps to death in Pattaya

Listen to this article

CHON BURI - A 27-year-old Russian tourist fell to his death from the ninth floor of a condominium in the Jomtien area after allegedly experiencing hallucinations brought on by cannabis use.

Police were alerted to the incident on Wednesday by security staff at the condominium, said Pol Lt Kriangkrai Kaewpipop, a sub–inspector from Dongtan sub-branch of the Pattaya police station.

The body of the man, identified only as Mikhail, was found on the ground with fatal injuries. Authorities covered the body with a white sheet pending forensic examination.

A search of the man’s room revealed cannabis and smoking paraphernalia, but no signs of forced entry, theft or violence.

A security guard at the condo told police that the man had shown signs of paranoia and distress shortly before his death. He was reportedly shouting incoherently about being chased by a ghost and was seen running up and down the building in a frenzied state.

Residents reported seeing the man fall from the ninth floor and immediately notified security personnel, who called police.

Police believe the man might have suffered a psychotic episode triggered by cannabis use and jumped from the building. His body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.