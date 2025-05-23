PM pushes soft power in UK

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, centre, visits a Muay Thai training facility in London during a visit to the United Kingdom. The sport is gaining popularity in the country, with over 500 dedicated facilities nationwide. The PM pledged to standardise Muay Thai training and expand its global reach.(Photo: Ing Shinawatra Facebook)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has underscored Thailand's commitment to expanding its export market and soft power in the form of Muay Thai, not only in the United Kingdom but across Europe.

Currently on a visit to the UK, the premier led a high-profile tour of Wing Yip, one of the UK's largest Asian supermarket chains, and of a prominent Muay Thai gym in London, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub revealed on Thursday.

She was accompanied by a Thai delegation led by Ekachat Seetavorarat, deputy permanent secretary for commerce; Pornvit Silaon, deputy director-general of the Department of International Trade Promotion; and the Thai ambassador to the UK.

During her visit to Wing Yip's Cricklewood branch in northwest London -- a supermarket known for its wide range of Asian groceries, including a substantial inventory of Thai products -- Ms Paetongtarn explored sections selling Thai rice, fresh and frozen fruits, vegetables, seasonings, canned goods, snacks, and beverages, said the spokesman.

Products such as jasmine rice, mangosteen, rambutan, durian, chilli, and coriander root are noted for their popularity among UK consumers, said Mr Jirayu, adding Thai frozen and processed foods are also well-represented.

Offering more than 4,500 items from various countries, including more than 1,000 items from Thailand, Wing Yip Superstore has branches in cities such as Birmingham, Manchester, and London, he said.

Thai products continue to be among its core offerings and remain consistently popular with consumers, he said.

"Our goal is to boost economic value and elevate the global image of Thai products," he added.

Government agencies will collabo­- rate more closely to boost exports of "Made in Thailand" goods not only in the UK but also across the European Union, said Mr Jirayu.

The premier extended an invitation for Wing Yip executives to participate in THAIFEX 2025, a premier food industry trade show scheduled to be held on May 27-31 in Bangkok.

Ms Paetongtarn also visited Fight City Gym, a well-known martial arts and fitness centre located in Moorgate, central London, said Mr Jirayu.

The gym specialises in Muay Thai, kickboxing, boxing, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

The premier was joined by officials from the Ministry of Commerce, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and private sector representatives, including Olympic Committee members and Muay Thai promoters.

The visit was part of the government's initiative to promote Muay Thai as a global sport and cultural export.