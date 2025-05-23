Over B2bn traced in temple embezzlement case

Police investigators have found that over 2 billion baht was circulated across 84 bank accounts linked to the high-profile embezzlement case involving Wat Rai Khing in Nakhon Pathom.

A team of investigators led by Central Investigation Bureau deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat Pankaew provided an update on this case yesterday.

Pol Col Chamnan Chanthes, commander of the Anti-Corruption Division's 5th subdivision, said that police have investigated 51 bank accounts that belong to the temple and its foundation. He said police also investigated 21 bank accounts owned by Phra Thamma Wachiranuwat, the former abbot now known as Yaem Inkrungkao, who is in custody, and 12 accounts owned by Aranyawan Wangthapan, a 28-year-old woman who is said to be an online gambling broker.

Pol Col Chamnan said investigators found that more than 2 billion baht had been circulated across these bank accounts since 2016.

He added that the probe has focused on transactions in Ms Aranyawan's accounts via four channels: cash deposits in her accounts, direct transfers from the former abbot, transfers from Ekkapot Phukhang, a former monk and a close aide of the former abbot, and transfers from the husband of a woman known as "Toey", who allegedly managed all temple finances. She is believed to have channelled income into private resort and music label businesses in Mukdahan province.

Pol Lt Col Siripong Sritula, assistant secretary-general of the Office of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, said that irregularities were also detected in several transactions in the temple's bank accounts. For example, the temple usually receives about 30 million baht in income from rental fees paid by vendors for stalls or spaces during its annual fair.

The income was usually transferred to the temple's bank accounts, but since 2020, Pol Lt Col Siripong said a sum of about 200 million baht from the rental fees had been handed directly to the former abbot. He added that about 20 million baht from donations for the kathin monk robe-presentation ceremonies were also transferred to the former abbot's bank accounts.

So far, three individuals have been arrested: the former abbot, Ms Aranyawan, and Mr Ekkapot.