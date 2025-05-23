Senate probe 'in line with law'

Department of Special Investigation (DSI) chief Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam has shrugged off a petition by 22 senators calling on the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to suspend him from a probe into alleged collusion in the Senate election, insisting the investigation is lawful.

Responding to the call to have him removed from the case, Pol Maj Yutthana said he wasn't concerned about the petition, stating that all of his investigations have proceeded strictly within the legal framework and that he is ready for scrutiny. He insisted the DSI has acted within its authority and remains impartial in all cases.

When asked to comment on the upcoming appointment of three new NACC commissioners on May 30 and its possible impact on the investigation, Pol Maj Yutthana said he also wasn't concerned.

Meanwhile, Minister to the Prime Minister's Office Chousak Sirinil confirmed that the DSI chief has submitted a report on his agency's key investigations, including the Senate election collusion, the collapse of the new State Audit Office (SAO) building and The iCon Group fraud case.

Mr Chousak met with Pol Maj Yutthana to discuss the investigations as he was recently appointed to oversee the agency.

He also stressed that he has instructed the DSI to remain impartial and transparent.

When asked if the DSI has submitted a report of its investigation into the financial transactions of politicians and political parties, Mr Chousak said he has not seen a detailed report on the matter, before adding he would never interfere in the agency's operations.

He said he did not ask the DSI if it was planning to file charges against the senators suspected of collusion in the Senate election, saying the agency should be left to deal with such matters without his interference.

In a related development, the Election Commission (EC) has summoned 24 senators to respond to allegations of collusion from May 29–30.

This agency had summoned 55 individuals in the first round of inquiries, and 10 in the second. The 24 senators are those who failed to show up in the first round.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai commented on speculation that the case was politically motivated, particularly after the Bhumjaithai Party faced calls for dissolution, saying the case will follow the regular legal procedures before stressing that the Bhumjaithai Party and the Pheu Thai Party remain closely allied.