New Thai coins mark royal milestone

Listen to this article

A polished, limited edition Samamongkol commemorative gold coin.

The Treasury Department will release a special series of Samamongkol commemorative coins to mark the occasion of His Majesty King Rama X reaching the age of 26,469 days -- the exact lifespan of King Rama I, the founder of the Chakri Dynasty. Coin sales will commence on Monday.

According to Lavaron Sangsnit, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance, the issuance of these coins honours this significant milestone, which was reached on Jan 14.

The department will produce six types of circulating coins, alongside two commemorative editions. These coins will be available in copper, nickel, silver, and gold, with face values ranging from 20 to 30,000 baht.

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, director-general of the Treasury Department, noted the 30,000-baht coins will be minted from 99% pure gold.

The front will feature portraits of King Rama I and King Rama X, with the emblem of the Chakri Dynasty positioned at the centre. The back will display the coin's price beneath His Majesty's royal emblem.

Two versions of the 30,000-baht coin will be available: a polished version is priced at 70,000 baht, and a non-polished version is priced at 60,000 baht.

Production of the polished version will be limited to 2,500 coins nationwide.

Mr Lavaron added that all proceeds from the coin sales will be presented to His Majesty the King.