Firms urged to give paid menstrual leave

The Labour Department is encouraging employers to provide paid menstrual leave and free sanitary pads, as campaigned for by women's rights advocates.

The Department of Labour Protection and Welfare (DLPW) issued a letter to its provincial offices across the nation on May 7, calling on employers to allow paid leave for female workers during menstruation and provide free sanitary pads as part of employee welfare.

Such leave should cover up to three days per month and must not count as part of the person's sick leave, according to the women's rights networks working with the main opposition People's Party.

The move came after the Labour Ministry directed the DLPW on Feb 20 to follow nine recommendations made by a network of migrant workers in the North on Dec 25, urging government agencies to address issues faced by migrant workers proactively.

One of the recommendations was for the government to recognise menstrual leave as paid time off and ensure female workers' free access to sanitary products in the workplace.

The DLPW said it supports the initiative to address unequal access to sanitary pads among female workers, improve their reproductive health and enhance their overall well-being.

DLPW deputy director-general Phongthep Phetsom said it is a mere recommendation, not legally enforceable, adding his agency is studying the feasibility of implementing it by cooperating with its provincial offices or encouraging voluntary compliance among employers.

Meanwhile, PP MP for Bangkok, Patsarin Ramwong, praised the initiative on Facebook, calling it a positive development and a sign that grassroots voices are influencing national policy.

She sees the government's apparent willingness to engage as a significant first step toward legally mandated rights.

Ms Patsarin also highlighted her party's ongoing campaign for menstrual health rights, including pain-induced leave and comprehensive reproductive health services.