Researchers find new fern species in Loei park

The three new fern species were discovered in Phu Kradueng National Park by a research team from Chulalongkorn University. From left is Selaginella sp., Asplenium sp. (the second and third image), and Oleandra sp. (Photo: Seub Nakhasathien Foundation)

A team of researchers from Chulalongkorn University has discovered three new plant species during a survey of Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei, which they hope will be accepted as new entries in the world's botanical records.

The survey, which was assisted by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, focused on pteridophytes, or spore-bearing plants such as ferns. The specimens -- several of which were found to be endemic to the area -- were collected along the park's nature trails.

In total, the research team collected 288 pteridophyte samples. Among them, three species -- Selaginella sp., Asplenium sp., and Oleandra sp. -- have never been identified before and may be listed as new species.

In addition, three species were found in Loei for the first time, namely Cunningham's lady-fern (Athyrium cumingianum), medicinal spikemoss (Selaginella involvens), and Tectaria simonsii, a type of halberd fern which hasn't been given a common name.

Furthermore, the researchers also found three species endemic to the area, namely Siam spleenwort (Asplenium siamense), streamwood fern (Dryopteris rheophila), and Dumrong's stag's tongue fern (Elaphoglossum dumrongii).

The discovery shows the rich biodiversity within Phu Kradueng -- which is an Asean Heritage Park -- highlighting its importance as a site for conservation, according to Prapaporn Jadprajong, a member of the research team.

She explained that Phu Kradueng's unique landscape, which features sandstone peaks, is an ideal habitat for ferns and fern-like plants. The park is regarded as one of the best locations in Thailand for these plants to reproduce.

She emphasised the fragile nature of these plants, which thrive in cool, moist environments vulnerable to disturbance.