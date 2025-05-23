Man finds massive snake coiled inside Bangkok toilet bowl

(Photo: Tattam)

BANGKOK - A man received the fright of his life when he discovered a large python coiled inside his toilet bowl after waking up in the early hours of the morning.

The incident, which occurred at around 3am on Friday, was shared on Facebook by the man himself. The clip shows the huge snake resting comfortably inside the bathroom fixture.

“Found this in the toilet at 3am at my house. I'll probably be traumatised for a while,” he wrote in the caption.

The homeowner later updated followers in the comments section, uploading another video showing rescue workers arriving at the scene around 4am to safely remove the snake. “Thanks to the rescue team who came to help… If this ever happens to you, call 199,” he advised.

The post quickly gained traction, drawing numerous reactions from curious and concerned netizens. Many expressed concerns how the snake had made its way into the toilet, questioning whether the house was near forested areas or if the bathroom was on the ground floor.

One comment offered practical advice. “At my house, we regularly pour toilet cleaner into the bowl — they’re acidic and irritate snakes, so they avoid coming up the pipes.”

While such encounters are rare, urban snake sightings are not unheard of in Bangkok and other Thai cities. Most homes are connected to public drainage systems, which snakes often enter in search of water and shelter. From there, they can slither through waste pipes and end up in residential toilets.

Experts recommend securing drain covers, checking the toilet before use, flushing beforehand, and keeping the lid closed when not in use.