French man arrested on drug charges; Russian woman nabbed for selling e-cigs

Pascal Patrick, 56, a French national, looks on as police search the reception room at his wife's hotel on Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, and find some illicit drugs. (Photo: Tourist Police)

SURAT THANI — A French man who often showed off guns and knives to guests at a Koh Phangan hotel was arrested after illicit drugs were found in his possession, while a Russian woman was detained for selling e-cigarettes on Koh Samui.

A combined team of tourist police, local officials and officers from Koh Phangan station went to KPG Suite Dream hotel in tambon Ban Tai of this southern province following a tip-off at about 4pm on Thursday that a foreign man allegedly worked illegally, got drunk and often displayed firearms and knives to tourists using room services at the hotel, Pol Lt Col Winit Boonchit, tourist inspector at the Tourist Police Division 5, said on Friday.

On arrival, the officers found the accused foreigner, identified later as Pascal Patrick, 56, was providing motorcycle rental services and taking care of guests using room service at the hotel.

When asked for a search, Mr Patrick appeared nervous and disoriented, raising suspicions of drug use. A search of the hotel’s reception room uncovered three BB guns, some knives, sickles, brass knuckles, short swords and machetes.

Police also found some sachets containing MDMA drugs and magic mushrooms, and one Runtz-brand cannabis vape there. Four motorcycles and one car were found outside the premises, said Pol Lt Col Winit.

Mr Patrick was charged with possession of a Category 1 narcotic (MDMA), a Category 5 narcotic (psilocybin mushrooms), working without a work permit and other immigration offences.

During questioning, the French man claimed he had received the drugs from a friend at a past Full Moon Party and had stored them in a drawer. He admitted to managing the hotel and rental services on behalf of his wife, who lived in Chiang Mai province. He also stated that the BB guns were part of a personal collection.

He was handed over to Koh Phangan police station for legal action.

Pascal Patrick, 56, a French suspect, is arrested with various types of knives and guns seized from him during a police raid on a hotel on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani. (Photo: Tourist Police)

On the same day, tourist police and officers from Bo Phut station on Koh Samui of this southern tourist province arrested a Russian woman for illegally selling e-cigarettes through the messaging app Telegram.

Following an investigation into a foreign national selling vaping products online, officers arranged a sting operation using an undercover informant. The suspect, identified only as Elena, a Russian national, approached the informant at a pre-arranged location and handed over several disposable e-cigarettes.

The arresting team then showed up and arrested her. Seized from her were 10 disposal e-cigarettes of the Solo Bar brand in strawberry, watermelon, mint, raspberry and lychee flavours.

Ms Elena was charged with possession and sale of goods not cleared through customs and without authorisation from officials and selling or possessing for sale untaxed or improperly taxed goods (e-cigarettes).

She was taken to Bo Phut police station for legal proceedings.