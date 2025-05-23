Thai music video actress alleges brutal abuse by ex-boyfriend

Listen to this article

A young woman who starred in a viral music video has accused her former boyfriend of repeated physical and psychological abuse. (Photo: fongbeerjaaa)

A young Thai woman who starred in a viral music video with over 130 million views has accused her former boyfriend, the son of a police officer, of repeated physical and psychological abuse. The case is now being supported by the foundation Campaigning to Reclaim Social Justice (CRSJ) and has drawn widespread attention online.

The woman, identified publicly as “Bell”, appeared in the music video Faen Mai Nah Koon (Familiar New Boyfriend). She recently shared her story on the news programme Hone Krasae, describing a year-long pattern of coercion, violence and intimidation.

Bell said she began dating the man in 2023, unaware he had a child and was still legally married. After being harassed by his wife, she urged him to resolve the situation. His behaviour reportedly became volatile, including detaining and assaulting her when she tried to end the relationship. She eventually escaped by contacting a friend.

The man later apologised and claimed he would divorce his wife but needed one million baht to do so. He asked Bell to help him save the money. Despite a brief reconciliation, she discovered he was still in contact with his wife.

When she confronted him at a restaurant and slapped him, she alleged he violently retaliated and dragged her across the floor. He later took her to a hotel where she was allegedly beaten through the night, until concerned bystanders intervened.

According to the CRSJ Foundation, Bell experienced multiple assaults, including a serious beating on April 11 at a shopping mall and a knife threat on Jan 1. She also faced ongoing psychological abuse, including death threats, controlling messages and disturbing social media posts. The ex-boyfriend allegedly told her not to report the incidents, claiming he had police connections.

The ex-boyfriend sharpens a knife. The ex-boyfriend sharpens a knife. (Photo: fongbeerjaaa)

After cutting ties with him, Bell resumed her daily life. However, on May 18, she was found unconscious outside her home with a severe head injury. She later woke up in hospital, where doctors confirmed the wound was likely caused by a blunt object, not an accidental fall. She was also found partially undressed.

The victim is found unconscious with a severe head injury. The victim is found unconscious with a severe head injury. (Photo: fongbeerjaaa)

While the ex-boyfriend denied involvement, Bell believed he was responsible and said CCTV footage may support her claims. She vowed to pursue legal action and stated she has no intention of reconciling.

The CRSJ Foundation is providing legal assistance, and the case has since gained traction on social media, with calls for a thorough investigation and justice.