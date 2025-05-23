China-Thailand meeting yields agreement on strategic cooperation and military exercises

The picture of Chief of the Defence Forces Gen Songwit Noonpackdee before his meeting with then prime minister Srettha Thavisin at Government House on April 7, 2020. (Photo: Government House)

Senior military officials from China and Thailand reached "important consensus" on strategic cooperation when they met on Thursday, according to the Defence Ministry in Beijing.

The meeting was held between China's chief of joint staff, Gen Liu Zhenli, and Thailand's chief of the defence forces, Gen Songwit Noonpackdee, during his visit to the Chinese capital.

The two military leaders "reached important consensus on strengthening strategic communication and deepening cooperation in joint exercises and training", according to a readout on Thursday.

They also "exchanged views on issues of common concern, such as relations between the two countries and their militaries and the international and regional situation".

Gen Liu is a member of the Chinese Central Military Commission, the highest decision-making body of the People's Liberation Army.

The high-level meeting followed a series of diplomatic activities between China and the Southeast Asian country, which is also a traditional US ally in the region.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Thai counterpart last month and said Thailand was a high priority for Chinese diplomacy in the region, following a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in February.

The two countries have also deepened defence cooperation in the past decade, especially since the 2014 military coup in Thailand, with China replacing the United States to become Thailand's top arms supplier.

Their joint exercises have appeared to include more comprehensive combat elements since last year, as highlighted by their joint air drill, "Falcon Strike 2024".

Last month, the navies of the two countries concluded their most recent exercise which focused on counterterrorism tactics and anti-submarine warfare.

While joint exercises and arms sales between the US and Thailand have been scaled back, Washington has ramped up its strategic and defence dialogue with Bangkok in the past few years as China's influence expands in the region.

Thailand has imported a range of weapon systems from China, from armoured vehicles to air-defence systems.

The two countries signed a deal in 2017 for Thailand to buy the first of three Yuan-class submarines from China for 13.5 billion baht.

Bangkok has paid an instalment of 7 billion baht, but production has been stalled since 2022 due to China's inability to acquire a German engine because of Berlin's defence export limits.