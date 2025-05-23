Phuket doctor’s Swiss attacker gets jail

Listen to this article

Urs Fehr and his Thai wife attand a press conference at the Phuket provincial hall on March 1 last year, following an incident at their rented villa. The Court of Appeal on Friday sentenced the Swiss man to one month in prison for assaulting a doctor on Feb 24 last year. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

The Court of Appeal has sentenced a Swiss national to one month in prison for assaulting a doctor in Phuket last year, in a case that drew widespread attention.

Urs “David” Fehr, the owner of an elephant sanctuary on the tourist island, was accused of physically assaulting Dr Thandao Chandam on Feb 24, 2024.

The incident occurred at a luxury villa near Yamu Beach in Thalang district, where Dr Thandao claimed Fehr kicked her in the back and verbally abused her while she was sitting on steps outside the property where Fehr was living.

The Phuket Provincial Court initially dismissed the case on Sept 3 last year, citing reasonable doubt.

However, Niphit Intharasombat, a former Phatthalung MP and a legal representative of Dr Thandao, appealed the decision.

The “beach bully” incident, as it came to be known, was captured on a phone video, leading to a public outcry and calls for Fehr’s deportation.

Fehr has always maintained that he slipped on the steps and his leg came up in the air, which gave the appearance on the video that he was delivering a kick.

Mr Niphit said the Court of Appeal Region 8 delivered its ruling on Friday, sentencing Fehr to one month in prison, without suspension, under Section 391 of the Criminal Code, which covers assault that does not cause bodily harm.

His actions constituted a serious offence, according to the court. The Provincial Court was scheduled to read out the appeal court’s ruling on Wednesday, but Fehr failed to appear, prompting the court to sentence him in absentia.

Authorities believe he has fled the country.

The Fehr incident also raised concerns over encroachment on public land. Investigators found that the steps leading down to the beach were not part of the villa property and had been built illegally. They were later demolished.

Local residents subsequently called for authorities to do more to return public access to beaches on the resort island.