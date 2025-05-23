Five held over ‘photo promotion’ scam

Police question a Chinese man arrested for orchestrating a fraudulent “photo promotion” scheme that defrauded victims out of millions of baht. Another Chinese man and three Thai accomplices were also arrested in Bangkok on Thursday, with about 3 million baht seized. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police have arrested two Chinese nationals and three Thai accomplices for orchestrating a fraudulent “photo promotion” scheme that defrauded victims out of millions of baht.

The suspects — identified as Di Tian Shaanxi, 29, and Li Shengyou, 44, along with three Thai nationals — were apprehended on Thursday near a shopping mall on Phahon Yothin Road in Bangkok. Authorities also seized 3 million baht in cash believed to have been extracted from victims.

The gang lured victims through social media into uploading photos under the pretext of promoting them for rewards, said Pol Maj Gen Natthasak Chaonasai, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

After gaining the person’s trust, they persuaded them to invest through a fake platform, STI Currency Market, promising high returns, he said.

People who attempted to withdraw their funds were told they had violated platform rules and were coerced into paying more.

At least seven people have been confirmed as victims so far, with total damages exceeding 2.4 million baht, he said.