Wan to vet petition legalities

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has announced that he will seek legal counsel regarding a petition requesting Constitutional Court intervention to suspend senators allegedly involved in collusion during the Senate selection process.

Mr Wan addressed the petition yesterday, which urges him to forward the case to the Constitutional Court.

The petition calls for the suspension of certain senators accused of conspiring to manipulate the Senate election.

He noted that such matters are typically under the jurisdiction of the Senate chief. However, since the petition was submitted to him, his legal team must determine whether it is within his authority to act.

When asked whether this controversy could impact the Senate's role in appointing members to independent constitutional bodies and the judiciary, Mr Wan stated that such matters depend on the Senate's internal regulations and the discretion of its chief.

He refrained from commenting further on Senate procedures but affirmed that senators retain the right to debate and voice opinions in special sessions.

The petition was filed by Tankhun Jitt-itsara, a former MP and Senate candidate, who urged the accused senators to temporarily step aside to allow a transparent investigation.

The allegations include serious charges such as money laundering, links to criminal groups, and support for collusion in the Senate election.

In response, 92 senators signed a counter-petition submitted to the National Anti-Corruption Commission and the Election Commission, calling for the suspension of the Department of Special Investigation director-general and the panel investigating the case.

Mr Tankhun condemned the counter-petition, claiming it attempts to obstruct the judicial process. He stated that he could no longer remain silent amid conduct that, in his view, tarnishes the image of parliament.

"Many senators have responded with arrogance, mockery, and inappropriate behaviour in public," he said, citing examples of dismissive or evasive interviews. He warned that if implicated senators do not resign voluntarily, they should face legal consequences, adding that their actions threaten public trust in Thailand's democratic system.