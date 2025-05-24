SSO calendar stays despite controversy

The Social Security Office (SSO) is pressing ahead with the printing of its calendar for next year, despite members and employers favouring scrapping it entirely.

According to a May 8 survey, 68.99% of respondents (20,569 people) had never received an SSO calendar, and of these, 83.78% (17,232 people) said they did not want one either.

SSO spokeswoman Niyada Seneemanomai yesterday explained to the media that, as the recipients of the calendars come from groups with limited access to technology, they had been unable to participate in the online survey.

Citing the survey, she, however, pointed out that, surprisingly, the highest demand came from those aged 15–25, a digitally savvy group, followed by those aged 56 and over. The majority also preferred a desktop calendar to a wall version.

With overall demand standing at 37.58%, the SSO concluded that scrapping the calendar could impact those who see it as useful, she said, adding that since funding for next year's calendar was already included in this year's budget, production will go ahead.

The SSO emphasised that its calendar also provides details about the scheme's benefits, contact information and events.

As such, it helps those who still cannot access digital media to access information.

Meanwhile, People's Party MP for Bangkok, Rakchanok Srinok, expressed her concern on Facebook over the calendars.

According to her, the SSO has been producing nearly 5 million calendars annually for over a decade, at a cost of around 50 million baht per year without competitive bidding.

However, the distribution channels remain unclear, with many subscribers saying they have never received or been made aware of the calendars.

She stressed that the annual budget of 50 million baht was a significant sum that could be used for other benefits, rather than producing calendars, which subscribers are unaware of.

Another People's Party MP, Sahassawat Kumkong, posted documents online alleging that the SSO has used contributors' funds to purchase luxury vehicles.

There are also concerns about vehicle donations by the SSO to various unmonitored institutions, such as temples, with no clear data on the numbers involved.