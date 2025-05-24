Casino bill seen as 'top priority'

Listen to this article

Anti-gambling protesters gather at Government House on March 27 as the cabinet approved a bill on entertainment complexes that will include casinos. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The government's casino-entertainment complex bill will top the agenda when parliament convenes in July, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said.

The bill seeking to legalise and regulate entertainment complexes in Thailand is set to be submitted as a top priority, he said.

Mr Julapun said that over the past two weeks, Wynn Resorts, a global leader in integrated resort development, and MGM Resorts, a global casino and entertainment business, met with him and expressed interest in investing in Thailand.

They see the country as having both the potential and readiness to support such large-scale developments, he said, adding that more international operators are expected to follow.

"There are only about five to seven top-tier global operators in this sector, and they all view Thailand as a promising investment destination," Mr Julapun said.

"Bangkok, in particular, is seen as highly suitable, with the potential to support more than one entertainment complex."

He noted that the estimated investment for each site in Bangkok would likely range from 200 billion to 300 billion baht, higher than previous projections of 100 billion baht per site.

While the exact number of entertainment complexes has yet to be finalised, Mr Julapun suggested the total would likely be capped at three to five, and not exceeding seven.

Mr Julapun attributed the growing interest from global investors to the country's well-developed infrastructure -- particularly its mass-transit systems and robust tourism sector.

"Thailand welcomes nearly 40 million international tourists each year and boasts stunning natural attractions," he said.

The minister said that apart from meetings with entertainment complex operators, he plans to engage with other major industry players in the near future.

They include theme park developers, organisers of international sporting events, global show producers, and immersive experience investors who use technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

In response to concerns that entertainment complexes could become hubs for money laundering or promote gambling addiction, Mr Julapun emphasised the stringent oversight measures planned for such facilities.

"The level of control in entertainment complex casinos is actually stricter than in the banking sector," he noted.

"All visitors will be required to register, and nearly every square inch of the casino area will be monitored by surveillance cameras."

He said casinos within entertainment complexes would not resemble the illegal gambling dens commonly found on the outskirts of Bangkok or along the border areas. Instead, they will be part of a tightly regulated and internationally compliant environment.

To address gambling addiction concerns, he said there will be third-party mechanisms in place. These could include involving family members to help individuals overcome gambling problems through structured intervention programmes.

As for the proposed condition that Thai nationals must have at least 50 million baht in their bank accounts to gain access to casinos, Mr Julapun said, while such a rule may reassure some, it is not a comprehensive solution to the problem of illegal gambling.