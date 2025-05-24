Probe delays Thanyaburi poll results

The Election Commission (EC) has yet to certify the results of the Thanyaburi municipal election, citing ongoing investigations into alleged breaches of electoral law.

Although Pathum Thani EC office director, Sanga Thathong, confirmed there were no irregularities involving missing or excess ballots in Thanyaburi, several complaints were lodged, delaying certification.

Yupayao Leenawarat, wife of former mayor Krissada Leenawarat, currently leads the mayoral race, while their son Smitthiphat was elected as a municipal councillor.

Their rival, Somchart Khatancharoen, backed by Pol Gen Kamronwit Toopkrajang, chief of the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation, lost by just over 400 votes.

Smitthiphat was previously convicted of reckless driving and causing serious injury to two elderly people following a road-rage incident, prompting a public backlash. Despite this, he won his seat, reflecting the enduring influence of the Leenawarat family in local politics.

Also in Pathum Thani, the EC ordered re-elections in two wards due to ballot papers going missing. The reruns are on June 1.