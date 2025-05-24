Suriya says M82 motorway 82% done

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, right, inspects progress made on Motorway Route 82 on Rama II on Friday and vows to end the road's chronic traffic woes this year. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit led an inspection of the construction of elevated Motorway No.82 (M82) on Friday, affirming the project is now 82% done and on track for full completion this year.

The inspection focused on the construction of the Bang Khun Thian-Ekkachai elevated interchange section, from kilometre marker 16 to 20, as well as the traffic management centre at Km marker 27 in Samut Sakhon's Mueang district.

The M82 is part of a long-overdue construction project supervised by the Department of Highways (DOH) along Rama II Road.

The elevated motorway stretches more than 25km, starting from the Rama III – Dao Khanong – Western Outer Ring Expressway in Bangkok and ending at Samut Sakhon's Ban Phaeo district.

Mr Suriya said the work is progressing well, with civil work now 82% finished, closely aligned with the planned timeline.

He expressed confidence that the project would wrap up by the end of this year.

He also stressed that safety remains a top priority, having directed all agencies involved to strengthen their safety measures.

A structural health monitoring system has been introduced for the steel launching gantries to detect anomalies in real time and alert personnel for immediate inspection, ensuring maximum protection for both road users and workers, Mr Suriya said.

The Department of Highways and the Expressway Authority of Thailand have been ordered to strictly enforce contractor compliance with safety standards, Mr Suriya said, emphasising that accidents involving falling debris or other construction-related incidents must be prevented at all costs.

He said a draft ministerial regulation to enforce contractor accountability was approved by the cabinet on April 8.