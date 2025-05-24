Panel set up to deal with river pollution

Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong has signed an order to establish a special subcommittee to address growing concerns over arsenic and heavy metal contamination in the Kok River, which flows through Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces.

Acting as chairman of the newly formed subcommittee, Mr Prasert, who also serves as the digital economy and society minister and chair of the National Environment Board, announced yesterday that the first meeting will be held on Tuesday at Government House.

The agenda includes developing a sediment trap and discussing diplomatic efforts with the Myanmar government to address upstream pollution sources.

The subcommittee will include key figures such as Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on and Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich, alongside representatives from several government agencies.

The mandate includes analysing pollution causes, proposing remediation plans, mitigating public health risks and advancing transboundary environmental cooperation.

According to Mr Prasert, satellite and geospatial technology have been used to trace pollution sources, particularly in river sediment and aquatic species, following the alarming levels of arsenic contamination.

These efforts are complemented by diplomatic and military engagement via the Regional Border Committee to collaborate with Myanmar authorities, Mr Prasert said.

Teerachun Boonyasit, director-general of the Department of Water Resources, meanwhile, revealed plans for the construction of underwater sediment barriers in the Kok River.

These barriers aim to reduce arsenic concentrations before the water reaches local communities. "This is not a dam or large-scale obstruction," he said.

"The design is specifically intended to trap arsenic-laden sediments without disrupting the river's natural flow."

According to Mr Teerachun, aerial surveys have assessed terrain and current patterns to avoid disrupting aquatic ecosystems or increasing riverbank erosion.