Body of worker located in hole

The body of a construction worker who fell into a deep excavation hole at the construction site of the Orange Line rail project in Bangkok has been found after a five-day search, according to the Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department.

Sarawut Chanthason, 33, from Si Sa Ket, fell into a foundation shaft on the afternoon of May 19 at Lan Luang station, part of the Orange Line extension from Bang Khun Non to the Thailand Cultural Centre. The incident occurred near Soi Lan Luang 8 in the capital's Pomprap Sattruphai district.

Since the accident, rescue teams had worked around the clock in difficult conditions, said Anyawut Phoamphai, deputy head of the public relations department at the Ruamkatanyu Foundation. The operation was overseen by Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who visited the site to monitor progress.

The search faced obstacles, including high water pressure and unstable soil conditions.