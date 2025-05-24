Ministries tackle nominees

The Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Interior have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to tackle the long-standing issue of foreign nationals using Thai nominees to acquire land unlawfully.

The agreement, signed by the Department of Business Development (DBD) and the Department of Lands on Thursday, aims to close legal loopholes by enabling both agencies to share data on companies suspected of acting as fronts for foreign interests, Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisanpang said.

She said the move is in response to growing concerns over foreigners using nominees to bypass legal restrictions and operate businesses in sectors reserved for Thais, such as agriculture, real estate, and hospitality.

"These arrangements distort the market, hinder fair competition, and pose a threat to national economic and social stability," she said.

Under the agreement, the DBD will submit lists of suspected companies to the Department of Lands. A recent investigation found 46,918 potentially suspicious businesses with foreign shareholdings of between 0.001% and 49.99%, of which more than 26,000 are in real estate -- a particularly sensitive area.

Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thongsri said the cooperation allows the Department of Lands to screen applicants more effectively and stop foreigners from acquiring land through proxies.

Pornpoth Penpas, director-general of the Department of Lands, added that nominee issues often go undetected because shareholding changes occur after land purchases are approved. The new system will allow authorities to track ownership changes in real time and take action where necessary.

The government is also reviewing legal penalties.