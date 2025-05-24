Four held in betting site crackdown

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) arrested four suspects on suspicion of running an illegal online gambling network with alleged ties to a local politician in Songkhla province.

The arrest was carried out by a joint CCIB and the Region 4 Border Patrol Police unit. Authorities targeted multiple locations, including the residence of Siradanai Plaiduang, a member of the Songkhla Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), who recently surrendered to police over his alleged involvement in the assault of a police officer, together with six other suspects, during the Songkhla municipal mayor and council elections on May 11.

The operation uncovered a vast gambling network with an estimated annual turnover exceeding 200 million baht, according to CCIB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan.

He said the four suspects, who were apprehended under arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court, were identified only by the first names Satayu, Kawin, Kittiphong, and Pitchaya.

All four face multiple charges, including organising illegal online gambling, promoting or facilitating gambling via electronic means without authorisation, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering.

Authorities allege the suspects were part of the "Wingame98" network, an illegal online gambling platform with operations in Songkhla and neighbouring countries. Financial investigations revealed the site generated over 10 million baht monthly, approximately 200 million baht annually.

The platform is also suspected of laundering profits through associated individuals and bank accounts linked to Mr Siradanai.

The arrests followed simultaneous early-morning raids on Wednesday at four locations, including Mr Siradanai's residence in Muang district, a facility for raising fighting bulls in Muang district and two houses in Hat Yai district.

Pol Lt Gen Trirong stated that evidence is still being gathered to expand the investigation.

"We are tracing all assets related to this operation, including those suspected to have been obtained through illicit means. If further evidence implicates additional individuals, we will not hesitate to take decisive action," he said.

This operation was part of a wider purge initiated on May 11, aimed at dismantling influential criminal networks in the province.