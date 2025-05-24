Thumbs down for cannabis certificate plan

Listen to this article

Cannabis plants for sale at Nonthaburi Green Market in Nonthaburi in 2023. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Cannabis advocates have expressed disappointment after learning about a new Public Health Ministry initiative that will require cannabis users to have medical certificates to ensure that the plant is used for medical purposes only.

Daycha Siripatra, a traditional medicine practitioner, told the Bangkok Post that this policy would be a big barrier to people using cannabis as an alternative medical treatment.

"This policy is made without listening to people's voices," he said.

The ministry, he said, should conduct a process to gather people's opinions before reaching a resolution that has an impact on a large number of people.

"Without listening to people's opinions, the ministry will face strong opposition from people who disagree with the policy. People who invested a huge amount of money in the cannabis business will not keep silent. They will come out to voice their disappointment with the policy," he said.

Panthep Puapongpan, dean of the College of Oriental Medicine at Rangsit University, told the Bangkok Post that the process relies solely on modern medical practitioners, most of whom refuse to prescribe cannabis, unlike traditional medicine practitioners who understand the benefits of cannabis.

It is because modern medical doctors are not confident in the medical efficacy of cannabis, and in some cases, conflicts of interest may lead them to favour prescribing conventional pharmaceuticals over traditional remedies such as cannabis.

He also expressed concern that overly complicated regulations could drive people to seek cannabis for medical use through illegal means. He urged the Ministry of Public Health to communicate to the public clearly and to listen to those who have benefited from cannabis in the treatment of various ailments.

"The new policy may adversely affect individuals who grow cannabis at home for personal medical use, as no one knows whether such self-reliance will still be permitted under the proposed framework," he said.

On Wednesday, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin announced the latest twist in a long and confusing journey towards regulating cannabis use since it was decriminalised nearly three years ago.

"I will improve regulations on cannabis use in Thailand. For example, cannabis smokers may have to show medical certificates. Foreign and Thai cannabis users must have medical certificates," Mr Somsak said at a press conference.

The key change would require cannabis users to have a medical certificate, with prescriptions issued by licensed medical professionals -- both traditional Thai medicine practitioners and general physicians.

Mr Somsak said he wanted to see the regulation issued by the Ministry of Public Health within 40 days.

Dr Somlerk Jeungsmarn, director-general of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, said the regulations should make it clear that cannabis use is for medical treatment only.

In the future, there may have to be medical certificates to prove that users suffer from diseases such as seizures, headache, pain and insomnia, he said, adding there may be restrictions on its use, such as limiting dosages to one month's use.

Use in excess of this would no longer be considered for medical purposes, and prosecution would ensue.