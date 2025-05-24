Check dams proposal for North triggers backlash

Listen to this article

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai's proposal to construct check dams in northern Thailand to cleanse rivers contaminated with heavy metals has sparked fierce opposition from civil society groups.

They argue that the plan is based on inaccurate assumptions and fails to address the root cause of the problem.

Mr Phumtham, who also serves as a deputy prime minister, on Wednesday issued a directive during a meeting of the Flood, Storm, and Landslide Disaster Relief Operations Center to urgently address the issue of heavy metal contamination in the Kok, Sai, and Mekong rivers.

He described the proposed dam as a self-protection measure against hazardous pollutants originating from upstream mining activities in Myanmar.

He claimed that diplomatic negotiations on the issue have proven difficult, making physical infrastructure a necessary step. However, his comments have drawn significant scrutiny among environmental activists, highlighting the government's lack of progress in tackling the source of the pollution.

Chiang Mai MP Phattharaphong Leelaphat of the People's Party told the Bangkok Post that the proposed dam is unlikely to be effective in filtering out heavy metals.

"A dam doesn't filter contaminants from water," he said.

"Dykes may help with sediment filtration, but they are unsuitable for the Sai River. The Kok River, which benefits from a forest buffer zone before entering Thailand, might be more appropriate -- but even there, the benefits would be marginal."

Mr Phattharaphong emphasised that a diplomatic strategy is essential.

"This is a transboundary issue that warrants negotiations at the ministerial level. Thailand should use regional mechanisms like Asean and the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation -- dormant since 2021 -- to push for action."

He also called for urgent support for local groups collecting scientific data on contamination levels, especially arsenic and lead, to build a stronger case for regional intervention.

Also speaking with the Bangkok Post, Penchom Saetang, executive director of Ecological Alert and Recovery–Thailand (Earth), questioned the dam's high cost and likely ineffectiveness.

"The dam will not solve the problem," she said.

"The real issue is unregulated mining upstream. This is not just an environmental matter -- it's a public health and regional security crisis."

Ms Penchom urged Malaysia, this year's Asean Chair, to prioritise the issue and called on China to take responsibility, noting that many of the mining operations are reportedly backed by Chinese companies.

"China must not reap benefits while leaving the region to bear the environmental and health costs," she said.

The Senate Natural Resources and Environment Committee has identified mining in Myanmar's Shan State as the likely origin of the contamination, pointing to 23 suspected gold mining sites operating without proper environmental impact assessments.

Heavy rains in the region cause runoff that carries toxic sediment -- containing arsenic, lead, and other chemicals -- into rivers that flow across the Thai border, namely the Kok, Sai and Mekong.

Mr Phumtham stated that Myanmar's military claims it does not control the gold mining areas, which are reportedly under the influence of the United Wa State Army (UWSA), further complicating diplomatic efforts.

Also speaking to the Bangkok Post, Pianporn Deetes, Regional Campaigns Director for International Rivers and a Chiang Rai resident, warned that contamination levels in the Kok and Sai rivers now exceed safety standards, posing one of the region's most serious transboundary pollution threats.

"Satellite imagery reveals more than 40 land-clearing operations in Shan State, including illegal rare earth mining," she said. "We are facing coordinated environmental crime, backed by Chinese financiers and the UWSA."