Sai River overflows, forcing evacuations

Communities near the Thai-Myanmar bridge in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, are flooded as the Sai River overflowed early Saturday. (Photo: Chiang Rai Public Relations Office)

CHIANG RAI — People in Mae Sai district of this northern province evacuated early Saturday as the Sai River overflowed due to heavy rain.

Runoff raised water levels since 1am, causing overflow by 3am, flooding border communities with Myanmar, according to Chiang Rai Public Relations Office.

Previously flooded areas were inundated again, with water reaching 1 metre in some locations. The sudden flood caught many residents off guard, forcing them to move belongings to higher ground.

Mae Sai residents wade through floodwater on Saturday. (Photo: Chiang Rai Public Relations Office)

Floodwater decreased by 8am after the rain stopped, but residents were warned of potential further flooding due to upstream rainfall in Myanmar.

Chiang Rai Governor Charin Thongsuk ordered Mae Sai officials to provide urgent assistance, assess damage and set up more sandbags to prevent further overflow.