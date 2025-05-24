Three men arrested for online child exploitation

Listen to this article

A police officer shows an arrest warrant to one of the three men accused of luring underaged boys from broken homes into having sex with two of them and filming their sex acts for online content. (Photo: Central Investigation Bureau)

Three men suspected of luring underage boys from broken homes into sex and filming the acts for online content have been arrested in Bangkok and two other provinces.

Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) police on Friday apprehended Achirawat, 31, at an apartment in Bangkok, Sutthichet, 37, in Chon Buri and Phongphol, 19, in front of a dormitory in Nakhon Pathom, said Pol Maj Gen Songklod Krirkkitaya, commander of the ATPD. Their surnames were withheld.

Mr Achirawat and Mr Sutthichet were wanted under warrants from the Criminal Court for conspiracy to commit human trafficking and making or distributing pornographic materials. Mr Phongphol was wanted for human trafficking, procuring children for prostitution and luring under-15s into sexual exploitation.

According to a police investigation, the suspects met via an LGBTQQIP2SAA dating application and planned to exploit boys aged 12 to 14 from broken families in Nakhon Pathom and nearby areas. The victims were taken to a resort and coerced into sex, with resistance met by threats of expulsion and loss of shelter.

Mr Achirawat performed sexual acts with the minors, while Mr Sutthichet filmed them, often dressing the boys in school uniforms to create content for a secret online group.

Mr Phongphol promoted the content and encouraged paid memberships to view the sex shows, with Mr Sutthichet sometimes participating as a performer.

The ATPD gathered sufficient evidence to arrest and charge the trio with multiple offences, including human trafficking and sexual exploitation of minors under 15.