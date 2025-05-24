Phuket airport advises 4-hour arrival due to flooding

A flooded road in Muang district of Phuket province on Saturday morning. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Phuket International Airport advised passengers to recheck the latest updates on their flight details and arrive early before the scheduled departure due to flooding caused by continuous heavy rain across the island province.

The airport remains open and fully operational as usual, the airport management confirmed on Saturday.

Heavy rainfall since the morning has resulted in flooding in many areas of Muang district.

These included Tha Khraeng and Naka intersections, Khwang Road and other roads near Central Phuket Festival, SuperCheap supermarket, Dibuk Hospital and Kata Porpeang Market.

Soi Pasak 1 in tambon Choeng Thale was also flooded.

Officials were facilitating traffic and working on drainage issues, with rain expected to continue throughout the day.

Travellers should allow three or four hours extra to arrive at the airport so they would not miss their flights, said the management.

The Meteorological Department reported that widespread heavy rain is forecast across Thailand from May 23 to 27, with a risk of flash flooding from rising waterways and forest runoff in some areas.