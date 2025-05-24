3 killed in police helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Flames engulf a police helicopter after it crashed in Muang district of Prachuap Khiri Khan on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook page)

A police helicopter crashed and burst into flames in Muang district of Prachuap Khiri Khan on Saturday afternoon. Three people were killed and one person parachuted out.

The crash took place at Nong Kok village in tambon Ao Noi of Muang district at about 1pm. The helicopter was engulfed in flames, and firefighters and rescuers were working to put the blaze out.

Two pilots and a flight mechanic died, according to the Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook page. The status of the person who parachuted to safety is not yet known.

Authorities said the aircraft was a Bell 212 helicopter from the Kanchanaburi Police Aviation Unit. It reportedly encountered problems during flight operations.

Police were expected to release more details about the incident later in the day.

Rescue workers and firefighters help douse flames after a police helicopter crashed in Muang district of Prachuap Khiri Khan on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook page)

On April 25, a small police aircraft crashed into the sea near Hua Hin airport, resulting in the deaths of all six officers onboard.