B20 fare for all Bangkok trains ‘on schedule for September’

Passengers exit a train at the Silom MRT station in Bangkok. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit has confirmed that a 20-baht flat fare for all lines in the Bangkok light-rail commuter network will be in place by Sept 30 this year.

Mr Suriya said he met recently with officials of the Ministry of Finance and other agencies to discuss progress on legal and regulatory changes required to support the programme.

The government is amending the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) Act and the Common Ticketing System Management Act to establish a fund that will compensate operators of the different systems for losses resulting from the fixed-fare policy.

The finance ministry pledged its full support for the plan, particularly in allocating funds to subsidise operators, said Mr Suriya.

To make the system financially viable, the government has proposed to establish a joint ticketing fund, with an estimated 8 billion baht in annual subsidies drawn from the accumulated profit of 16 billion baht of the MRTA. Additional funding will be allocated from the central budget.

Once the legislative process is complete, all metro lines, regardless of colour or operator, will adopt the 20-baht flat fare, making daily commuting more accessible and affordable for city residents, the minister said.

However, to be eligible for the discounted fare, passengers must have a Thai national ID with a 13-digit identification number. Foreigners and resident expats will have to pay the going rate for any trips that normally cost more than 20 baht.

Registrations via the government’s Tang Rat mobile application are expected to start in August. Passengers will need to link their existing contactless cards or transit cards to the app.

Mr Suriya said Tang Rat would serve as a clearing house that will ensure fair distribution of fare revenues across all lines.

The 20-baht flat fare currently applies to the Red and Purple electric train lines. Fares on other mass-transit systems vary by distance, ranging from 17 to 43 baht on MRT routes and 15 to 62 baht on the BTS Skytrain system.