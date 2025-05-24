Three drug smugglers caught with 2m speed pills

Police stop two pickup trucks and seize 2 million speed pills in Phitsanulok province on Saturday. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK – Three suspects were arrested with 2 million speed pills bound for central provinces of Thailand on Saturday, police said.

Police from a drug suppression unit had been tracking a suspected smuggling gang and following their two pickup trucks in tambon Chai Nam of Wang Thong district.

The police team was able to stop the vehicles at 10am, and a subsequent search uncovered 2 million speed pills found in sacks on a cargo bed.

Two men were arrested at the scene while another suspect fled to an area near Wang Thong Phitthayakhom School. He was apprehended an hour later at the new Phitsanulok bus terminal in tambon Samo Khae in Muang district, police said.

The suspects, whose names were not revealed, said the drugs were bound for sale in central provinces, police said. They have been taken to face legal action in Nakhon Sawan province.