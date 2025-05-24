Mistreatment of toddler at daycare sparks anger

Listen to this article

An image from a video that was shared widely on Facebook shows a daycare teacher in Chachoengsao pressing down on the head of a two-and-a-half-year-old child.

A viral video showing a daycare teacher in Chachoengsao province pressing a toddler’s head down with both hands to force them to sleep has sparked widespread anger. Parents are now demanding a full investigation.

The video, originally posted on Facebook, shows a teacher at a local childcare centre pushing the head of a two-and-a-half-year-old child down as they attempted to sit up. The child’s mother said she was shocked and furious after seeing the video, which was provided to her by an acquaintance.

Ms Sarunporn (last name withheld) explained that the daycare had opened just two weeks earlier, and her son had been reluctant to attend each morning, which she initially thought was normal behaviour for a young child. However, after seeing the video, she said she realised the cause of his distress.

Other parents have since come forward, claiming their children also experienced similar treatment but lacked evidence to take action. A group of parents is planning to report their concerns to the daycare centre’s director and request all CCTV footage to determine whether other children have been mistreated.

Siripong Wongphokinhiran, head of the Chachoengsao Children’s and Family Shelter, confirmed that he has received an initial report from the child’s mother and will accompany her to the daycare centre on Monday to investigate further.