PM stokes local Formula 1 race hopes

Flying start: File photo of the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix. AFP

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has hinted at good news for Thais in the government's persistent efforts to secure a deal for the country to host a Formula 1 street circuit race.

The PM on Saturday met Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One Group, at the Monaco Grand Prix to discuss the feasibility of hosting an F1 race in Thailand. The meeting took place at 4.30pm local time (9.30pm Thai time) at the Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco. She also toured the track and observed F1 practice sessions.

Later, about 11.50pm Thai time, the PM posted on her X account, describing the outcome of her meeting with the Formula One Group as "an important step forward and good news for the Thai people. "Tourism is a key economic engine, and the government aims to expand beyond seasonal tourism by investing in 'Man Made Destinations' to host global events such as F1," she said.

Organising an F1 event in Thailand would spur major investments -- from road upgrades to accommodate racing, to building grandstands, paddocks and installing electronic and digital infrastructure, she said. These projects would create big employment opportunities, she added.

Ms Paetongtarn said she updated Mr Domenicali on efforts by Thai agencies to study the necessary conditions, limitations, and opportunities for hosting the race. Their discussions also included site feasibility and broader collaborative processes between F1 and the government, she said.

While at the Monaco circuit, the PM also met Thai drivers Alex Albon and Tanapol Inthrapuvasak. Both expressed their willingness to return to Thailand to promote the sport, raise its profile, and help nurture the next generation of Thai F1 drivers, she said.

In March 2025, Mr Domenicali visited Thailand and met Ms Paetongtarn, Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, and Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong. The visit followed earlier talks initiated by former prime minister Srettha Thavisin in 2024. Both governments and F1 executives have since explored locations, including potential use of land near U-Tapao Airport for the race.

At the time, the Formula One Group CEO said that hosting an F1 race in Thailand would present a wide range of opportunities and offer benefits in several areas, particularly in the economy and tourism.

He added that Thailand has a strong motorsport fan base and could leverage the popularity of well-known drivers to promote additional related activities, while saying F1 could further support tourism by encouraging visitors to extend their stays in Thailand.

He said the Formula One Group would work closely with the government to explore the feasibility of the project and to create a memorable experience for motorsport fans around the world.

Meanwhile, government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap said more than 13 million tourists had visited Thailand between January and May 14, generating over 600 billion baht in revenue.

High spending has been observed among visitors from Europe and Russia, especially in health and wellness tourism. The government is confident the total number of visitors will exceed 35 million by the end of the year, he said, adding that in just the first four and a half months, the tourism sector has already generated over 600 billion baht.